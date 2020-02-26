Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in southeast Columbus.

According to a Columbus Division of Police spokesperson, at about 12:53am, Wednesday, a 911 call was received about a woman inside a home that was for sale in the 2700 block of Burnaby Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female suspect upstairs behind a closed door.

Police say the suspect initially refused to exit the home, but when she did, she pointed a gun at officers.

One officer fired at least one round, hitting the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center where she is expected to survive her injury.