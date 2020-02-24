Police investigating officer-involved shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the area of Karl Road and Evaline Drive. Officers were responding to a report of a burglary in the area.

HAPPENING NOW: Officers are on the scene of a break-in attempt turned officer-involved shooting at 4247 Karl Rd.



The suspect was armed.



No officers are injured.



The investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Fc7t4TLA2Z — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 24, 2020

No officers were injured, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

The shooting happened near St. Francis DeSales High School. The school’s principal told NBC4 the school is not currently on lockdown, but dismissal traffic patterns may be affected.