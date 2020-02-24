Police investigating officer-involved shooting in north Columbus

Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the area of Karl Road and Evaline Drive. Officers were responding to a report of a burglary in the area.

No officers were injured, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

The shooting happened near St. Francis DeSales High School. The school’s principal told NBC4 the school is not currently on lockdown, but dismissal traffic patterns may be affected.

