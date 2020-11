COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident began between James Road and College Avenue on Livingston Avenue at approximately 2:26 p.m.

Police said an officer in street clothes and an unmarked vehicle discharged his weapon.

Two suspects ended up near James Road and Dover Road and taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

There is no further information available at this time.