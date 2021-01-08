Police investigating homicide in Madison Township

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Madison Township say one person is dead and another is in custody after a domestic situation Friday morning.

According to Madison Township Police, at about 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Harbor Boulevard on the report of a domestic complaint.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they took a suspect into custody and found an injured person.

Medics were called to the scene, but according to Madison Township police, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.