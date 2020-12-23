Police investigating fatal shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one person was found dead in the Linden area early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Republic Avenue just before 12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. On scene, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot. Medics pronounced the person deceased shortly after 12 a.m.

No suspect information is available and no further details have been released.

