Police investigating fatal shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Hilltop section of the city.

According to police, officer responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 3:04 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:51 a.m.

Police said due to the circumstances of the crime, it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.