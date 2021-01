COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle along I-71 in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the male victim was walking along I-71 near Frank Road when he was struck by a truck.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop and continued south on I-71.

Multiple witnesses who saw the crash stayed on scene and have spoken to officers, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.