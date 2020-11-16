Shooting at north Columbus motel leaves 1 person dead, another injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured after a north Columbus shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:15 a.m., Monday, officers were called to a motel near the state fairgrounds, on Clara Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead. The other victim was listed as stable while being transported to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.