Police investigating death of female found in west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the body of a female was found in a west Columbus parking lot, Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Bankview Drive on the report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are working to identify the victim, and at this time, are treating her death as suspicious.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.