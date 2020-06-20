Police investigating deadly shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in west Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:44am, Saturday, officers were called to 2500 block of Vanderberg Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Daniel R. Maurice, 38, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.  

Maurice was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Witnesses told police a man named Josh, fired two shots towards the victim, before fleeing from the scene in a brown Dodge truck. 

An officer en route to the scene saw the suspected truck on S. Hague Avenue, and arrested Joshua Michael Jennings, 32, after initiating a traffic stop.  

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

