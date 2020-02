COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead overnight in north Columbus.

Police say they were called out to the area of Mallards Marsh and Woodduck Way just before midnight Tuesday evening for reports of a shooting.

At that time, they discovered one person shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is known at this time.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.