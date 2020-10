COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say one person is dead and they are investigating after a shooting in the Hilltop area.

According to Columbus police, early Tuesday morning, officers were called to the UDF on Sullivant Avenue and Hague Avenue on the report of a shooting.

The person was taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting initially happened at another gas station along Sullivant Avenue near S. Highland Avenue.

Police continue to investigate.