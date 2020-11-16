2 killed in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash along West Broad Street that left two people dead.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:50 p.m., Sunday, a 2005 Mazda 3 traveling eastbound on West Broad Street and a 2008 Buick Lucerne traveling westbound, collided when the Mazda attempted to turn left at Haldy Drive.  

The driver of the Mazda, Leopoldo Ramirez, 50, and his passenger Mercedes Rodriguez-Diaz, 54, were taken to area hospitals where they were both later pronounced dead.  

Police continue to investigate the crash.  

