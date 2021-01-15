Police investigating body found on railroad tracks near Sullivant Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was found dead on railroad tracks in the Franklinton area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a body found.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive male lying on the railroad tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police say it appears he had been dragged onto the tracks.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and continue to investigate.