COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond in northwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to a pond in the 2700 block of Tuller Parkway on the report of a body found.

Just arrived on scene where there’s a body in a landscaping pond on Tuller Parkway. Waiting on police to give us more information pic.twitter.com/6jNERPx8He — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) September 24, 2019

Police say a dive team has been called to the scene.

Police continue to investigate.