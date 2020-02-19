Police investigating bank robbery in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A PNC Bank in northeast Columbus was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect entered the bank at approximately 12:45 p.m. and demanded money from the teller.

As the teller began to comply with the robber’s demands, the suspect jumped on to the teller’s counter and grabbed the cash drawer from the register, police said.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is a white male between 25 and 30-years-old. He is approximately between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a skinny build, weighing approximately between 175 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the shoulders and grey pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.