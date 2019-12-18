Columbus police investigating after vehicle hits house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —Columbus police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on Bretton Woods drive early Wednesday morning.

Police were called at about 7:39 a.m. to 2792 Bretton Woods Dr.

No one has been taken to area hospitals from the scene at this time.

Police have not released any information about the driver or any possible occupants of the home.

Police said they did not know if anyone was home when the vehicle hit the house.

NBC4 crews are headed to the scene.

