COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death.

Columbus Police say a man with a gunshot wound in his arm died, May 17 at 11:40 p.m.

Police reports state the man was at OSU Main Hospital at the time death, but authorities haven’t revealed the victim’s identity yet.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call 614-645-4730