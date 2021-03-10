Police investigating after several shots fired in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating after they said numerous shots were fired in a south side neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to Bruckner Road near South Champion Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they located four houses that had been struck by gunfire.

Glenn Clark said his home was one of those hit by a bullet, which travelled through three walls and into the bedroom where he was sleeping.

“It’s not fun to wake up to something like that, so that’s all I can say, it’s just not fun,” he said.

According to police, detectives collected 55 spent shell casings at the scene, from multiple types of guns.

There are no reports of injuries.

Investigators said a witness told them shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Those cars were not at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.