Police investigating after man found dead in Linden area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Linden area home.  

According to the Columbus Division of police, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue, around 8:34 p.m., Sunday, on the report of a body inside the residence. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a 27-year-old man, who appeared to have been shot.  

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools