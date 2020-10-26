Police investigating after man found dead in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Linden area home.

According to the Columbus Division of police, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue, around 8:34 p.m., Sunday, on the report of a body inside the residence.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a 27-year-old man, who appeared to have been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.