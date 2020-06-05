Police investigating after man found dead in Galloway

GALLOWAY, OH (WCMH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Galloway area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:19 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 5900 block of O’Reily Drive for a well-being check on Kenneth Ramsey, 58.

Police say Ramsey’s co-workers had requested the check after he had missed several days of work and they were unable to contact him.

When officers made entry, they found Ramsey unresponsive and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.