Police investigating after man found dead in east Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested and police are investigating after a man was found dead in east Columbus. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:40am, Thursday, police were called to the 3900 block of Carlton Avenue on an unknown complaint call.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman outside and a man dead inside a residence. 

Officers continue to investigate a motive in the man’s death but have charged Creshella C. Jarju, 42, with murder. 

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stopper at 614-461-8477.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools