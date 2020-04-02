Police investigating after man found dead in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested and police are investigating after a man was found dead in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:40am, Thursday, police were called to the 3900 block of Carlton Avenue on an unknown complaint call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman outside and a man dead inside a residence.

Officers continue to investigate a motive in the man’s death but have charged Creshella C. Jarju, 42, with murder.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stopper at 614-461-8477.