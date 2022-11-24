COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in South Hilltop on Thursday.
Police say one person was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. after a shooting in the 900 block of South Roys Avenue. No other information is known at this time.
(NBC4/Sen Li)
by: Gabby Hayes
