Police investigating after 1 fatally shot in Pickerington

PICKERINGTON, Ohiio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot in Pickerington early Monday morning.

Pickerington police confirm that they were called to the 800 block of Gray Drive just after 3:40 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. A male victim was located on scene and transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. The victim died at the hospital at 4:30 a.m.

Pickerington Police Department and BCI are investigating. No other info is available at this time.

