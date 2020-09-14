Police investigate six-vehicle crash on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities are investigating a six vehicle crash on interstate route 270.

The Columbus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver of a 2018 Western Star commercial truck failed to stop during slow traffic near interstate 270 near Alum Creek Drive.

The driver, Marcus Guimaraez stuck a line of stopped vehicles in the rear involving five people according to highway patrol.

Victims were transported to Grant Medical Center, Mount Carmel in Grove City and OhioHealth Emergency Department in Obetz. All injuries were non-life threatening, authorities say.

Interstate 270 was closed for three hours and now is reopened.