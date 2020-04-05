Police investigate shooting outside Colonial Village involving three security guards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting that occurred outside of Colonial Village on Saturday at 3:45 a.m.

Police say three security guards were on patrol when approached by a man requesting help.

According to reports, the security guards had a confrontation with the man the night before and when they approached he had pulled out a handgun saying, “he had something for them.”

The security guards were able to take cover as the suspect loaded his gun and fired two shots according to police.

Reports state one of the guards fired back at the suspect, but no one was hurt.

Police are investigating the incident still.