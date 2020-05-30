Police investigate shooting in Downtown Columbus after 3 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after three people were shot, overnight Saturday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting near, East Chestnut and North Pearl Street at 2:08 a.m., Saturday.

According to police reports three victims from the crime scene, called to report their injures from separate locations.

The first victim called from the area of the Renaissance Hotel and was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The other two victims, called from a UDF near Hudson St. to report their injuries. The second victim was slightly gazed in his left arm and hip, while the third victim was struck in his left pant leg.

Police say two to four men are the suspected shooters and were seen speeding away in a black SUV but were pulled over. Police detained five people from that vehicle.

The suspects were interviewed and released later that evening and the incident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4141.