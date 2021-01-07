Police investigate possible balloon explosion on N. Everett Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating an explosion on North Everett Avenue.

According to authorities, the bomb squad received a call around 6:15 p.m. about a possible bomb explosion, that occurred outdoors.

An eyewitness told police, a person was in the street tying a green balloon to a piece of metal.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found pieces of a balloon that would be consistent with those of a balloon that popped, according to investigators. There was no damage to any property and no injuries.

Authorities believe the balloon was the source of the explosion and they continue to investigate.