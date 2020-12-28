Police investigate homicide in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in northeast Columbus.

According to reports, police were called to the 1500 block of Republic Ave., on a report of a shooting on Dec. 22. On their arrival, officers found an adult male inside. The victim was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m.

Police said the victim has been identified, but their name is being withheld until further notice and authorities have not determined the cause of death at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

