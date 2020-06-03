Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Fairfield County

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and bike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash involving a car and a bike near Basil Western Road, west of Pickerington Road, around 8:15 Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Joshua P. Osmar, 42, was traveling westbound in a car when he hit Shin Iisaka, 47, who was also traveling in the westbound lane on a bike.

Fairfield County Coroner Fred Frank says Iisaka died from his injuries and was transported to the Johnson Funeral Home.

OSHP says the driver was wearing a seat-belt and the biker was wearing a helmet, but the driver is believed to have been under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools