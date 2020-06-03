Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and bike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash involving a car and a bike near Basil Western Road, west of Pickerington Road, around 8:15 Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Joshua P. Osmar, 42, was traveling westbound in a car when he hit Shin Iisaka, 47, who was also traveling in the westbound lane on a bike.

Fairfield County Coroner Fred Frank says Iisaka died from his injuries and was transported to the Johnson Funeral Home.

OSHP says the driver was wearing a seat-belt and the biker was wearing a helmet, but the driver is believed to have been under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation.