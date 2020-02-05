Police identify woman found stabbed to death in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the woman found stabbed to death at an apartment off Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus police, just after 10:30pm, Monday, while officers were investigating a shooting at a nearby library, they were flagged down by someone about a possible stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Livingston Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Bridget Kimbler, 40, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Kimbler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing, Brian K. Belton, 55, was located in the 3000 block of E. Main Street and was taken into custody without incident.

Belton has been charged with murder and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.