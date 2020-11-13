Police identify victims in northeast Columbus fatal stabbings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the two men killed in a stabbing at a mobile home park in northeast Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:11 a.m., Monday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.  

However, when officers arrived on scene, they found three men suffering from stab wounds.  

Esteban L Valero Hernandez, 32, and Alfredo Hernandez Ponce were pronounced dead at the scene.  

The third victim, a 44-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools