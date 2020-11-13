Police identify victims in northeast Columbus fatal stabbings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the two men killed in a stabbing at a mobile home park in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:11 a.m., Monday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

However, when officers arrived on scene, they found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Esteban L Valero Hernandez, 32, and Alfredo Hernandez Ponce were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, a 44-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.