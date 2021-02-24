Police identify victim in northeast Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 4:30 a.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 3500 block of Greenwich Street on an unknown complaint with a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Josie Papay Kamara, inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kamara was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.

Police say it appears there was a party at the location when an argument broke out and someone began shooting inside the apartment.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141