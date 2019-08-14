Police identify victim in east Columbus deadly stabbing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man stabbed to death during an argument at an east Columbus home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:16pm, Monday, a possible shooting was reported in the 300 block of Stoddart Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Ce’Marlo Antonio Fletcher, 20, suffering from a serious chest wound.

Fletcher was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injury.

Police state than investigation has revealed that Fletcher had become involved in an argument with Gregory Alan Huish, 57, who also lived at the Stoddart Avenue residence. According to police, during the argument, Huish grabbed a knife and stabbed Fletcher in the chest.

Huish was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday, where a judge issued him a $1.5 million bond.

Police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information on this stabbing to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.