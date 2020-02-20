Police identify teen killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a teenager that was killed in north Columbus, Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at 11:53pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Mallards Marsh and Avalon Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old Enrique D. Forney Jr. lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Forney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 17-year-old Joseph Jewell is a suspect in the shooting and a murder warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Jewell should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.