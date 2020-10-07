Police identify suspect in Parsons Avenue shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the suspect in a south Columbus shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to Columbus police, at about 1:58 a.m., Oct. 2, officers were called to the 1700 block of Parsons Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Andre Clayborn, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old female also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A third victim in the shooting arrived at Grant Medical Center a short while later, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

According to police, several shots were fired inside and outside the residence, but it is unclear what precipitated the shooting.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect in the shooting as David Bullock, 33, of Columbus. Police have filed a murder warrant for Bullock’s arrest.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.