Police identify suspect in northeast Columbus shooting that left one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly northeast Columbus shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:36 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Kenmore Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man leaving the area in a vehicle. Officers removed the man and found he was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers then found Derek Hoston, 21, lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect in the shooting as Nasear Smith, 23. A warrant for Smith’s arrest on a murder charge has been filed.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.