Police identify suspect in January fatal shooting at south Columbus AirBNB

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have filed a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of a fatal shooting at an AirBNB rental in south Columbus, back in January.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:08 a.m., January 10, officers were called to the 300 block of Whittier Street on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shamaya Dickerson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old male, and a 22-year-old female were also taken from the scene in stable condition. Police said in January, both were expected to survive their injuries.

Witnesses told police they were at a part at an AirBNB rental when someone began shooting.

Early Friday morning, police announced they have issued warrant on murder charges for Kendale Cortez Mardis, 20, of Urbancrest, Ohio, in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.