Police identify second suspect accused of firing shots inside Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the second suspect accused of firing a gun inside Polaris Fashion Place last week.

LeVon L. Sommerville is charged with felonious assault for the March 3 mall incident. Sommerville is the second suspect charged, after an arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. on Monday.

According to court documents, Sommerville was identified by several tipsters. An acquaintance of both Truss and Sommerville identified Sommerville as the suspect wearing the orange hooded sweatshirt.

Officers responded to the shopping plaza at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 3 for reports of shots fired inside the building. According to police, two suspects exchanged gunfire, then fled the mall.

Police said a handgun was found in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on Truss’ whereabouts or any other information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or 614-461-8477 (TIPS).