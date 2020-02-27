Police identify officer involved in shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The officer involved in a shooting in southeast Columbus has been identified.

According to a Columbus Division of Police spokesperson, at about 12:53am, Wednesday, a 911 call was received about a woman inside a home that was for sale in the 2700 block of Burnaby Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female suspect upstairs behind a closed door.

Police say the suspect initially refused to exit the home, but when she did, she pointed a gun at officers.

One officer, identified Thursday as Kristen Waugh-Holland, fired at least one round, hitting the suspect, according to police.

Waugh-Holland is a 10-year-veteran with the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center where she is expected to survive her injury.