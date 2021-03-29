Police identify motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:38 p.m., Saturday, Kharim Stephens, 30, of Canal Winchester, was driving a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Cleveland Avenue, when he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Scion that was turning left into the Family Dollar parking lot, near Republic Avenue.

Stephens suffered severe injuries in the crash and was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.