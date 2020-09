COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash along I-70 near Brice Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:19 a.m., Sunday, a 30-year-old Canal Winchester man driving a 2006 Acura TL eastbound on I-70 was struck from behind by a 2002 Suzuki GSX, ridden by Nickolas Trott, 33, of Reynoldsburg.

Trott was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the roadway.

Trott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.