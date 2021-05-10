Police identify men found dead after Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified two men found dead after a shooting at a Franklinton residence.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 9 a.m., Sunday, officers responded to a neighbor reporting an apparent break-in at residence in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man at the back door of the residence. The man, 43, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, told police that his cousin was dead inside the home, according to police.

Police managed to enter the home and found Carlos Benito, 44, and Jeremy Bickerstaff, 42, dead from apparent gunshots.

The first man was transported to OSU Main hospital in stable condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.