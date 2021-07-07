Police identify man shot, killed during argument in south Franklinton

Police have identified a man who was killed after being shot during an argument in south Franklinton.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 5:30 a.m., July 2, officers were called to the 600 block of Van Buren Drive on the report of a shooting.  

Officers arrived on scene to find Eric Jackson, 49, lying unresponsive on a grassy area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say it is believed an argument occurred between Jackson and the suspect prior to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

