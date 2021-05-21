Police identify man killed in SR-315 crash, May 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man killed in a crash along State Route 315 earlier this month.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 3 a.m., May 15, a male driver, now identified as Julio Martinez-Martinez, 35, of Grove city, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic southbound on SR-315 near Lane Avenue, when he was struck head on by a 2020 Honda CRV that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Martinez was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver of the other vehicle was also transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center. Her condition was not released.

Police continue to investigate the crash.