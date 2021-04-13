Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting inside St. Ann’s

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the person shot inside St. Ann’s hospital Monday as a 27-year-old man.

According to Columbus Police, Miles Monsay Jackson was shot and killed inside the hospital after police said he pulled a gun on officers in the emergency room.

According to Westerville and Columbus police officials, police responded to a call of a man passed out in his vehicle Monday afternoon at the hospital. They requested medics, and the man was taken to St. Ann’s emergency room, with the officers accompanying him.

Officers learned that the man had domestic violence warrants out in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County.

It is unknown at what point or how the man became armed, but the shooting involved multiple rounds, with Columbus police, Westerville police, and St. Ann’s security present. Police said it was personnel from St. Ann’s and Columbus police who fired their weapons.

None of the six officers involved was injured, but the suspect was. Emergency room staff did attempt to resuscitate the shooting victim, but were unsuccessful, Westerville City Police Department Chief Charles Chandler said.

In a joint statement issued Monday evening, Chandler said a second gun was recovered at the scene.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.