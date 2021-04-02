Police identify man killed in north Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed in north Linden, Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 4 a.m., March 28, officers were called to the area of Weber and Pontiac streets on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found William Lee Gibson, 40, lying on the walkway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.