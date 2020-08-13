Police identify man killed in firey crash on I-70

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on I-70 on the east side of Columbus.

According to police, Cody Edwards, 25, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was driving a 1996 Honda west in in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Brice Road exit of I-70 at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

The Honda collided with a tractor-trailer rig hauling approximately 20 tons of rolled steel, becoming trapped under the truck, police said. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus Fire personnel.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The roadway was closed until approximately 3:50 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.