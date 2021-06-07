Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a man dead in east Columbus.

At about 11:39 p.m., May 28, officers were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Allendale Drive, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found John Walker Jr., 68, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, despite receiving medical treatment.

Police say they are still attempting to determine a motive and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.