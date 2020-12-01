Police identify man killed in crash on I-71 near Polaris Parkway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in crash along I-71 near Polaris Parkway.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:08 p.m., Nov. 24, a 2008 Hyundai Elantra was stopped in the middle lanes of I-71 northbound between I-270 and Polaris Parkway, when it was struck by a 2007 Honda Accord.

A passenger in the Hyundai, Jeffrey Hairston, 60, of Columbus, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. Police had not initially identified Hairston pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to investigate the crash.